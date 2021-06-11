Former Enterprise Ireland CEO takes over as chair of European Movement Ireland

Julie Sinnamon has been appointed chair of European Movement Ireland

Julie Sinnamon, the former CEO of Enterprise Ireland, has taken over as chairperson of European Movement Ireland (EM Ireland).

EM Ireland is a non-government organisation (NGO) dealing with Irish – European affairs.

Ms Sinnamon, who served as Enterprise Ireland CEO from 2013 to 2021, succeeds Maurice Pratt in the role.

Commenting on her appointment Ms Sinnamon said: “At this important time for Ireland’s relationship with Europe, I am privileged to become the chair of EM Ireland, an organisation with a strong record of promoting and enhancing Irish - European relations.”

“European Movement Ireland plays a critical role in shaping and facilitating the conversation on European matters here in Ireland and providing a platform to ensure Irish voices at an EU level,” she added.

Founded in 1954, EM Ireland is the longest established Irish NGO working on European affairs.

An independent, not-for-profit, membership organisation, EM Ireland works to develop the connection between Ireland and the European Union.

The organisation runs advocacy campaigns, education programmes, training courses, information briefings and networking events.

A native of county Down, Ms Sinnamon has held a number of senior public sector positions, spanning a 30-year career in Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

She has served on the investment committee of the Irish Strategic Investment Fund, part of the National Treasury Management Agency, since 2015, having been appointed by the then Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan.

Ms Sinnamon is a board member of both Social Entrepreneurs Ireland and The Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition and a member of the National Competitiveness Council.

A business graduate of the University of Ulster, Ms Sinnamon has a Master’s in International Business and is a graduate of the Stanford Executive Programme in the United States.

In March this year Enterprise Ireland appointed Leo Clancy to succeed Ms Sinnamon as chief executive of the State agency.