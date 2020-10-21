Former Debenhams workers deny claim that liquidator staff removing stock were intimidated

Debenhams liquidators have said they are “shocked” after claiming staff were intimidated and assaulted while trying to remove stock today.

Former workers refuted the claims and said they asked van removal workers not to pass the picket when trucks arrived at stores in Blackrock in Dublin and Newbridge in Kildare.

Workers have been protesting since the retailer went into liquidation in April with the loss of over 1,000 jobs.

They are seeking a redundancy package above the basic statutory redundancy entitlement.

KPMG has written to their union Mandate and withdrawn a previous commitment that it would give advance notification when stock is removed.

The High Court granted an injunction to the liquidators earlier this month preventing unlawful actions and any interference with efforts to remove stock from its former stores.

In the letter, the liquidators said it was clear from the morning’s events that those at stores this morning did not adhere to the law.

“We were shocked and disappointed to witness the physical intimidation and assaults on our staff trying to unload packaging in particular this morning,” it said.

They noted their commitment to Mandate and the former employees to communicate three hours in advance of any packaging being delivered or stock being removed from stores.

The liquidators said the intention was to avoid the need for the former employees to remain outdoors around the clock as the winter approaches.

“As we outlined in court and also to Mandate, the liquidators have no issue with peaceful, lawful protesting by the former employees,” said the letter.

It said the union had been clear that pickets should be conducted in a lawful manner and it did not support any unlawful actions.

Eilish Mooney (61), who has worked at the store in Blackrock for ten years, said there was no physical violence of any description at the protest.

“The men who arrived were taking the straps off the vans and their pallets whether we were there or not,” she said. “All we asked them to do was not to pass the picket. One of the pallets hit me in the arm.

“They moved off after a while, but there was a heavy garda presence – three squad cars and a van- which I found very intimidating. I’m not used to anything like this.

“We are sat here for six months, at first not knowing the pandemic was going to get so bad and thinking something would be done. We are still sitting here and probably will be sitting here on Christmas Day.”

The mother-of-two and grandmother claimed Debenhams can afford a redundancy package that had been agreed with the retailer in a previous deal.

This was worth two weeks pay per year of service on top of statutory redundancy.

She said it is still trading online and the stock is worth around €25m, and the redundancy package would cost €11m.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí "attended the scene of, and actively monitored", a demonstration at a premises in Newbridge today.

He said no arrests were made during the protest.

Online Editors