Former Davy boss to reap €79m as Bank of Ireland sale heralds return of banker bonuses

Brian McKiernan, who quit as chief executive, is believed to be the biggest shareholder in Davy

The former Davy CEO who was forced to resign over his role in a bond trading scandal at the firm is set to get paid nearly €79m for his stake in the stockbroker as it is sold to Bank of Ireland.

The details of the deal also reveal that staff at the stock broker will not be subject to pay caps and bonuses bans that apply at bailed out banks and up to 80 Bank of Ireland staff will transfer to Davy after the deal concludes in 2022, meaning they will also be in line for bonuses and escape the €500,000 a year pay cap. Up to 12 staff per annum can transfer after that.

Brian McKiernan, who ran Davy Group from 2015 until March of this year, is understood to have a 13pc stake in the business, which is being sold to Bank of Ireland for €440m plus €125m in cash to be generated from the sale of Davy’s funds business.

Brian McKiernan, who quit as chief executive, is believed to be the biggest shareholder in Davy

Brian McKiernan, who quit as chief executive, is believed to be the biggest shareholder in Davy

Mr McKiernan resigned his role at the firm in early March, alongside several other senior figures, after the Central Bank fined Davy €4.13m - just one-eighth of 2020 profits - for breaching conflict of interest rules on a major bond transaction.

He was part of a group of 16 Davy employees behind a heavily discounted deal to sell €27m in Anglo Irish Bank bonds on behalf of Belfast businessman Patrick Kearney without telling him they were also the buyers. The Davy staff then sold the assets at a much higher price.

An independent review by consultants Alvarez & Marsal into staff dealing at Davy found that a small clique of employees were involved in a high frequency of trades for substantial amounts of money up until the end of last year. A&M recommended in its report that the “total value of trades being executed in staff accounts in future should be significantly less than values up to year end 2020”.

Five members of the Davy 16 – Mr McKiernan, former chief executive Tony Garry, former deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin, former head of bonds Barry Nangle and former head of equities David Smith – are believed to own about a third of Davy Group between them.

Their stakes will now cash out at roughly €200m.

The rest of the proceeds of the sale will go to the shareholders among its 700 staff and numerous ex-employees who held onto their stakes in the firm after departing for new jobs at other companies or retiring.

The deal is expected to conclude in early 2022, subject to regulatory approval, and will initially release 75pc of the sale price on completion.

The remainder is due to be paid in 2024, conditional on the performance of the business and “the management of risks or legal issues which might arise”, according to a Bank of Ireland spokesperson.

An additional €40m has been set aside by Bank of Ireland for the retention of key staff in the firm who hit “stretch performance” targets by 2025 and is not being distributed generally to all shareholders.

Davy staff will continue to receive bonuses and remain eligible for salaries above €500,000 after Bank of Ireland takes ownership as the Department of Finance has agreed not to apply bank pay restrictions on the firm.

The agreement is the same as AIB’s bonus carve-out for Goodbody, which was announced in early March amidst the fall-out from the Davy bond scandal.