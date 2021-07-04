Former Crean chief McLoughlin sues Davy over €20m losses

Well-known Irish businessman and former international rugby player Ray McLoughlin is suing stockbroking firm Davy in relation to losses of over €20m, the Sunday Independent understands.

The case is believed to centre on allegations of misleading investment advice and conflicts of interest due to Davy’s advice in relation to client companies.

The litigation was first filed in the High Court in 2014, although details of the allegations and McLoughlin’s losses have not previously emerged.

McLoughlin (81) is a plaintiff in the case, along with the Ray McLoughlin Approved Retirement Fund, and a number of other companies in which he is the majority shareholder.

These companies are Monset, Duneeda Ireland and Duneeda Investments. McLoughlin was formerly chief executive of holding company James Crean, and Monset was the vehicle he used to acquire that company.

It is understood that McLoughlin’s case outlines losses amounting to over 90pc of the average purchase price of the stocks, which included Bank of Ireland.

It is alleged that Davy continued to promote certain stocks despite compelling evidence that the decline in these stocks would continue. It is claimed that other leading investment analysts would have been negative on the stocks.

Stocks on which the litigation is based were all client companies of Davy and these companies during this period were paying the broker substantial sums in relation to brokerage services, corporate finance services and fund management services

Davy would have been an adviser to most of Ireland’s high-profile companies over the past number of decades.

Although the case was first filed in 2014, it is not known if Davy has yet filed a defence. In January of this year, the company sought an extension of time to file its defence.

Over the past 18 months, affidavits have been filed by McLoughlin and director of legal at Davy, Evelyn O’Donnell.

Solicitors Daniel Spring are acting for McLoughlin while McCann Fitzgerald is acting for J&E Davy.

McLoughlin was a close friend of Kyran McLaughlin, the former joint managing director of Davy.

Both played for Blackrock College rugby team in the 1960s.

McLoughlin, who was born in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, played rugby for Connacht and UCD, where he studied chemical engineering.

He later worked for the IDA and was capped 40 times by Ireland.

Davy declined to comment when contacted, although a robust defence is expected given McLoughlin’s business acumen.

The firm is being sold in a process being run by Rothschild & Co, and market sources believe that Bank of Ireland remains the front-runner in the process.

The sale was prompted by the fallout from a Central Bank fine in relation to an Anglo bond deal.

It also led to the departures of McLaughlin as deputy chairman of Davy and Brian McKiernan as CEO.

As major shareholders in Davy, they will be significant beneficiaries of the sale.

Any buyer will be keen to ring fence any liabilities that could arise in the future, so indemnification will be an important part of the negotiations.

A spokesman for the Central Bank said: “The Central Bank of Ireland is prevented from divulging information that relates to supervisory relationships with authorised firms due to confidentiality obligations.

"In terms of litigation, we are unable to comment on any items before the courts.”