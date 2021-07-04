| 14.4°C Dublin

Former Crean chief McLoughlin sues Davy over €20m losses

Legal action against firm centres on claims of misleading investment advice 

Ray McLoughlin. Photo: Tom Burke Expand
Davy HQ on Dawson Street. Photo: Colin Keegan Expand

Ray McLoughlin. Photo: Tom Burke

Samantha McCaughren, Business Editor

Well-known Irish businessman and former international rugby player Ray McLoughlin is suing stockbroking firm Davy in relation to losses of over €20m, the Sunday Independent understands.

The case is believed to centre on allegations of misleading investment advice and conflicts of interest due to Davy’s advice in relation to client companies.

The litigation was first filed in the High Court in 2014, although details of the allegations and  McLoughlin’s losses have not previously emerged.

