Forged in the fire of the financial crash, Keogh’s Crisps is now big fry globally

Tom Keogh’s business is investing €2.5m in an expansion to cope with growing demand even as we enter ‘uncharted territory’ with rising inflation

Tom Keogh, founder and managing director of Keogh's Crisps. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Tom Keogh, founder and managing director of Keogh's Crisps. Photo: Mark Condren

Sean Pollock Email

In early 2012, Tom Keogh’s new premium crisp brand, Keogh’s Crisps, was barely a few months old when a considerable slice of fortune fell its way.

A buyer had invited the nascent brand to the picturesque Clontarf Castle for a meeting with Philip Clarke, who was then the head of the Tesco group.

