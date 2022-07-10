Forged in the fire of the financial crash, Keogh’s Crisps is now big fry globally

In early 2012, Tom Keogh’s new premium crisp brand, Keogh’s Crisps, was barely a few months old when a considerable slice of fortune fell its way.

A buyer had invited the nascent brand to the picturesque Clontarf Castle for a meeting with Philip Clarke, who was then the head of the Tesco group.

Keogh’s sister Tina was manning the stand when Clarke approached to sample their potato crisps.

To say Clarke enjoyed the sample was an understatement.

“He turned around and said, ‘these are the nicest potato crisps I have ever tasted’,” recalls Keogh. “That led to phone calls from Tesco’s Dún Laoghaire head office asking, ‘what the hell just happened?’

“It led to us getting listings in Tesco across the UK in I think it was 75pc of their entire estate (shops) for the following St Patrick’s Day.

“At the time, I had one little fryer,” he adds with a laugh.

Keogh’s work was cut out for him. But, much like the oil that fries the thinly cut potatoes for his crisp brand, the heat was on, and the temperature was certainly high.

“I had to decide – are you going to risk this exposure? If there had been one digit off on a date code on those bags, I was out of business.

“We went ahead. We worked day and night for weeks to produce that order. I will never forget the containers lining up on the farm here and loading all the trucks to go out to the UK to supply Tesco.

“They sold well in the stores, and we got paid,” he adds. “I was doing cartwheels – it was incredible.”

Considering Keogh’s growth since those heady days in 2012, Keogh must still be doing cartwheels.

His gamble in 2011 to start a premium Irish potato crisp brand in a market dominated by the likes of German-owned Tayto and the UK’s Walkers has more than paid off – Keogh’s now accounts for around 10pc of the crisp market here.

Keogh’s Crisps, which has also recently launched a popcorn brand, reported a record year of sales last year and profits for the 12 months to the end of March 2021 increased by 14pc to €113,408.

The firm – which employs over 100 people – is currently sitting on accumulated profits of €1.34m and is investing €2.5m to extend production capacity by 50pc in response to surging demand.

Tom Keogh says that in its latest financial year, which finished in March, the business continued to grow by between 20pc and 30pc, with exports rising fast. Domestically, Keogh said the market growth had been “extraordinary”.

He is now undertaking a deep dive into the business to identify future opportunities and says they are plentiful.

His strategy is already taking off.

Last week, Keogh’s agreed a deal to supply Singapore Airlines and is already looking beyond its recently announced production expansion.

Keogh says Keogh’s Crisps is considering opening a sales office in the US over the medium term. From the operations side, Keogh said the firm could also move to a new greenfield site on the family farm within the next three years.

However, the cost of construction materials is casting a cloud over that ambition for now.

A career in the world of potatoes has always been on the cards for Keogh. He grew up on the same nearby potato farm his family has cultivated for over 200 years.

While walking around the main potato storage and crisp manufacturing facility, it is clear to see the affinity Keogh holds with the area.

The family home is just behind the brand’s packaging line. What is now the manufacturing plant was once a warehouse full of potatoes that Keogh and his siblings used to play in.

It wasn’t always playtime on the potato farm, however. Keogh worked hard from an early age, developing a genuine interest in the business, instilled by his entrepreneurial parents.

“I think every farmer in the country has to have a business head. It is in the genes.”

After school, Keogh decided college wasn’t for him. Instead, in 2000, he opted to work in the family’s potato distribution business.

After several years of cutting his teeth in distribution, the recession landed in 2008. Their potato business remained strong, but Keogh’s was hit with some bad debt like many food firms.

“We had some really big customers who either went into receivership or refused to pay their bills,” he says.

“Only for the family business going into that recession with serious reserves behind us, it would have been really difficult to get through.”

Keogh had a big idea bubbling away, however. He noted a 50pc fall in consumption of fresh potatoes among Irish consumers between 2002 and 2012.

“The writing was on the wall,” he says. “We had to do something.”

Keogh discussed with a buyer about selling Irish potatoes to the US, thinking Irish Americans would buy in bulk.

There was some interest, but red tape put paid to the idea until one US official recommended cooking the potatoes and ultimately bypassing the regulations.

“Off I went then and set up a crisp business,” he says with a laugh.

Keogh started with one small fryer, turning one tonne of potatoes into crisps per week. He is now going through 14 tonnes a day.

Despite initially presenting his idea as focussing on Ireland’s food markets, the supermarket listings came thick and fast. Keogh landed his first with JC’s Supermarket in Swords and the main Irish retailers soon followed suit.

International interest also started to swell. Keogh’s won several contracts with buyers worldwide, including with airline Emirates in 2016 and several in the vast US market.

The head buyer from Costco once visited the farm, Keogh recalls. The numbers still ring in his head.

“That buyer was in a potato field with me when she told me the value of crisps she buys for Costco. I almost fell over. It was just mindboggling.

“It gives you a perspective of the Irish market and how small it is.”

Understanding the importance of international scale, Keogh’s Crisps is now in around 17 markets, accounting for around 25pc of revenue and growing.

Since its first expansion in 2012, the company has bolstered production capabilities on multiple occasions.

Its most significant was in 2016 when it added an extensive bagging line. It also added more fryers in 2018.

“Here we are in 2022, and we are increasing all that by 50pc,” says Keogh.

Getting to this point was aided by a record-breaking year that coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, sales of Keogh’s share bags and multipacks soared, fuelling a solid year as consumers sought premium treats whilst hunkered down at home.

However, other parts of the business did suffer, particularly its impulse business in food service and international exports.

Keogh now says that the impulse business, which is closely associated with hungry office workers, has recovered in the past quarter.

However, while Keogh’s Crisps may have jumped out of the Covid-19 frying pan it now finds itself in the high inflation fire like many other food producers.

“Moving forward, we are in completely uncharted territory,” Keogh says of the cost pressures the business is facing.

Looking at the components used to make its potato crisps, Keogh says there has been a 300pc increase in the cost of sunflower oil and the fertiliser used for growing potatoes. Gas prices are now also a considerable concern, with Keogh’s investment in the factory aimed at bolstering efficiencies to combat price pressures.

So, are price increases possible?

“We are working out of reserves,” he says.

“As we talk about the pandemic, the Irish consumer has been extremely good to our brand. I would be very reluctant to turn around and hand price increases back into the market for cash-strapped consumers.

“That’s our plan for the moment,” he adds.

“Obviously, if this continues on the way it is going, that is not going to be feasible in the long term. So, at some stage we are going to have a look at what we do from a product cost structure.”

Changes are afoot. Keogh said manufacturers are reducing the number of store promotions.

Supply chains are also stretched across the sector. Russia’s war in Ukraine has dramatically reduced the availability of sunflower oil, though Keogh has still been able to source some from the war-torn country.

The most significant shift for Keogh has been shipping and logistics overseas. For example, he says the price of shipping one container of crisps to the East Coast of America has increased from €3,000 to about €12,000.

“It’s not a question of how much are you making, but a question of how much are you losing,” he says.

Keogh has continued to invest in the US market despite the issues. He admits it has been forced to up its prices there.

While it continues with the US business, Keogh’s Crisps is now focussing closer to home, bringing cause for cheer amid signs of economic gloom. It is refocusing on the UK market, recently landing a deal with Waitrose, and on Europe.

The success of Keogh’s Crisps has attracted attention, admits Keogh. A sale or equity investment is off the cards, however.

“I have been approached several times about the possibility of selling the business,” he says. “But it is not something I would ever consider.

“I am enjoying this far too much to even consider selling this,” he adds. “That’s a great thing to be able to say.”

Even with those economic clouds looming large, Keogh believes the sun will continue to shine on the crisp brand he started in 2011 during the dark days of the last economic recession.

“We are really well placed to cope with the challenges that are going to come at us over the next couple of years,” he says. “And there are considerable challenges there.”

Expand Close Tom Keogh grew up on a potato farm and the snacks firm that bears his name carries it to shops across the world. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Keogh grew up on a potato farm and the snacks firm that bears his name carries it to shops across the world. Photo: Mark Condren

Curriculum vitae

Name

Tom Keogh

Age

42

Position

Founder and managing director of Keogh’s Crisps

Lives

Westpalstown, Oldtown, Co Dublin

Family

Wife Eimear and children Peter (6) and Heather (4)

Education

Gormanston College and Smurfit Business School

Previous experience

Has worked on the family farm since leaving school

Hobbies

Morning gym session

Favourite Film

Enjoys many of the Star Wars instalments

Favourite flavour of Keogh’s Crisps?

Keogh’s Atlantic Sea Salt & Irish Cider Vinegar Crisps

Best selling flavour?

Mature Irish Cheese & Onion

Business lessons

What has been your most valuable lesson in business?

Business is ultimately all about people, hire great people in key positions, who naturally epitomise your company culture and have the experience and hunger to succeed.

What advice would you give a food brand starting up now?

Focus on the taste of the product. There are so many food startups today that focus on the marketing. Marketing will get you one sale. If you want a repeat sale, your product has to deliver.