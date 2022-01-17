Ford picks Collison brothers’ Stripe to streamline its digital payments

Patrick and John Collison started Stripe which is now worth $95bn

Ford has signed a five year deal with online payments group Stripe to accelerate the motor giant’s digital transformation.

Ford will use Stripe's online payments infrastructure to introduce faster online shopping experiences for customers around the world, as part of the Ford+ strategy set out by the group’s chief executive Jim Farley last year.

Using products like Stripe Connect, which lets businesses create a platform to enable purchases and payments between third-party buyers and sellers, Ford can facilitate a customer’s payments to a local Ford or Lincoln vehicle dealer.

“We have been working with Ford to reimagine our e-commerce payment infrastructure. Stripe’s platform will help us deliver simpler, outstanding payment experiences in any channel customers choose and scale improvements faster,” Ford Motor Credit Company CEO Marion Harris.

Stripe, founded by Patrick and John Collison, will also provide Ford with solutions for commercial customers.

Ford dealerships will have an individual Stripe ‘Dashboard’ to track payments and revenue from online purchases, giving greater insight into customer demand and inventory management.

The partnership is expected to roll out in North America first, starting in the second half of this year, and expand to Europe afterwards.

Read More

“We’re thrilled to be the payments engine under the hood powering the next stage of Ford’s digital transformation,” said Stripe’s chief revenue officer Mike Clayville.

“During the pandemic, people got comfortable paying online for groceries, health care, even home haircut advice from barbers. Now, they expect to be able to buy anything and everything online. Ford is making e-commerce possible, too, and scaling that strategy with Stripe’s help.”

Last year Stripe announced a $600m (€530m) funding round, taking the company valuation to $95bn. That round saw participation from the National Treasury Management Agency among other senior venture capital investors such as Sequoia Capital.

In September Stripe said it is to hire hundreds of extra engineers for its Dublin office. The jobs will be in addition to 1,000 new non-engineering jobs it is creating at the Dublin facility, the firm’s joint global headquarters, over the next five years.