'For many women my age, there certainly is a glass ceiling' - Cocoa Brown founder Marissa Carter

Award-winning businesswoman Marissa Carter is calling for better support for women in the workforce - especially for those with children.

Carter founded fake tan brand Cocoa Brown in 2013 and now, one of her products sells every 15 seconds. She has distributors across Ireland, the UK and the United States and Canada and her products have been endorsed by Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Despite her professional success, Carter, who has two children with husband Ronan O'Flaherty, said she still has to break barriers with inherently patriarchal business practices around the world. "For women my age, there certainly is a glass ceiling. There's huge difficulties and a lack of support structures for women who choose to have children but also want to maintain or accelerate growth in their careeer," she told the Irish Daily Mail on Sunday's You magazine.

Marissa Carter at the 5th birthday of Cocoa Brown by Marissa Carter at the Discocoa Brunch in the Pot Bellied Pig, Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

"A lot of women feel they have to prove their family isn't an obstruction in their job. We shouldn't feel that way. We should be able to say, 'I have to leave at 5pm today'." She recalled one time when she had given birth five weeks earlier and a buyer would not take no for an answer on meeting her, despite knowing this.

"It's a patriarchal culture of working past dinner time but this wouldn't have been built this way if women didn't have to retire when they got married, not all that long ago, in the late 1970s. It rears its head in the little things, for example, distributor wanted to have evening meetings when I want to be at home for my children's bedtime," she explained. "Once I had a buyer request a meeting with me five weeks after I'd given birth. I told them I'd just given birth, but they insisted on meeting me. if I was dealing with a female buyer, this wouldn't have happened.

"There's not enough consideration given to the fact that a lot of women who are successful businesswomen are also the primary caregiver in their families, these are the facts. "When these structures and the business culture become more family-friendly, and that will happen with more female CEOs and women in management and leadership positions, then we'll really see women become more confident about demanding more money and bridging the pay gap and smashing that glass ceiling."

Cocoa Brown Ambassador Joyce Bonelli at the launch of their new Golden Goddess Oil with CEO and Founder Marissa Carter. Picture: Justin Goff/goffphotos.com

Online Editors