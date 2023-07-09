FoodCloud urges farmers to sign up for new food project after successful trial

FoodCloud is calling on farmers in Ireland to get involved in its Growers’ Project following a successful pilot programme run with the support of the Irish Government and Tesco.

The 2022 trial saw 30 tonnes of food redistributed and targets for the full project have doubled to 60 tonnes, avoiding emissions of approximately 192,000kgs of CO2 equivalent.

FoodCloud CEO and Co-Founder Aoibheann O’Brien said: “During the pilot we discovered that there are large volumes of grade two vegetables that are currently not reaching the market, and therefore the project presents a huge opportunity to take action against climate change by reducing food waste while supporting vulnerable communities with access to nutritious, high quality, Irish vegetables.”

The project, led by FoodCloud, with the support of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, is aimed at reducing food waste by connecting growers who have surplus produce with community groups around the country. It will receive funding of almost €180,000 from the Rural Innovation and Development Fund through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Research indicates that more than 40pc of food produced globally is wasted.

US energy solutions group UIG buys Enicity

Utility Innovation Group (UIG), a US-based provider of advanced energy solutions, has announced the strategic acquisition of Ireland’s Enicity, a leading advisory firm specialising in the application of innovative energy technologies.

The move follows Sweden-based Volvo Penta's minority investment in UIG in April.

The acquisition of Enicity, which was founded by utility veteran Alan McHugh, will see UIG establish a European headquarters in Dublin as it positions itself for accelerated expansion into the wider European energy market.

M&S is being affected by Brexit. Photo: Getty

Brexit hits Marks & Spencer bottom line

UK retailer Marks & Spencer is still counting the costs from Brexit as its chairman Archie Norman reveals the profitability of its food business in Ireland is “pretty much break-even”.

Speaking during M&S’s annual general meeting, Norman blamed the cost of dealing with customs and border controls.

He said the retailer’s international expansion plans don’t include Europe as it was too complex to export fresh food to.

Chief executive Stuart Machin told shareholders that Brexit was its biggest challenge after inflation.