FoodCloud partners with Coca-Cola HBC to reduce food waste

Aoibheann O’Brien, FoodCloud co-founder and partnerships director, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett and Tom Burke, corporate affairs and sustainability director, Coca- Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland

FoodCloud was founded to connect businesses which have surplus food with charities and community groups.

The new partnership will see both companies take a strategic approach to reducing food waste across the island of Ireland over a three year period.

Coca-Cola HBC is a consumer packaged goods business, as well as a bottling partner of the Coca-Cola company.

Through this initiative, it will support FoodCloud in Ireland, as well as food distribution group FareShare in Northern Ireland to analyse and review the existing approaches to food sourcing, as well as identify challenges and opportunities for growth.

The strategy will then look to engage large food manufacturers, as well as producers and suppliers across the supply chain, to participate in the redistribution of surplus food.

It will also work with companies in the sector to identify new ways to prevent food waste and reduce carbon emissions within the sector.

The existing work between FoodCloud and Coca-Cola HBC includes the redistribution of 586 tonnes of food in the first quarter of this year.

This is the equivalent of around 1,875 tonnes of carbon dioxide avoided, with 1.4 million meals distributed.

Since 2013, FoodCloud has redistributed over 201.3 million meals in Ireland, as well as in other countries.

It has rescued more than 84,555 tonnes of food from going to waste, avoiding over 270,576 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

"While FoodCloud has made great progress in rescuing and redistributing surplus food, this figure represents only a very small percentage of the 770,300 tonnes of food that is wasted every year in Ireland,” co-founder Aoibheann O’Brien said.

"We are still only scratching the surface of surplus potential in Ireland and more needs to be done to achieve the ambitious target of halving food waste by 2023.”

She added that the strategy will play an important role in “reviewing the processes in place and providing tangible learnings to help us double the volume of food redistributed to 5,100 tonnes per year by 2025.”

“We are excited to work together to develop this vital Food Sourcing Strategy which will evolve how the food and drink industry approaches food redistribution and as a result reduce associated carbon emissions,” added Coca-Cola HBC corporate affairs and sustainability director Tom Burke.