Foodcloud beefs up its top team with three senior appointments

Social enterprise

Sheena Forde, a former executive at Dunnes and Musgrave Marketplace, has been appointed partnerships director, Angela Ruttledge, who was recently appointed to the board of Fáilte Ireland, will become public affairs and stakeholder manager, while Paula Doherty, a former CFO and director of Irelandia Investments, is stepping down from the board to take an active role in managing the innovation strategy.

FoodCloud’s new strategic plan will focus on expansion of its technology platform across Europe and other parts of the world in partnership with international food retailers and food service companies. This is to support ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals and comply with EU regulations.

The enterprise’s tech platform, Foodiverse, enables multinational food retailers and food service companies to track and measure ESG and CSR (corporate social responsibility) goals, providing detailed data and analytics on the amount of surplus food being redistributed, the number of meals saved, and the impact on the environment, among other metrics.

FoodCloud is marking 10 years since it was founded by Iseult Ward and Aoibheann O’Brien.