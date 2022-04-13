Food inflation warning as dairies say farmers face ‘sky rocketing’ costs due to Ukraine war

Consumers face a sharp rise in butter and cheese prices later this year, once the true higher costs of production start to be passed on through the supermarkets, the head of Lakeland, the country’s biggest cross border-cooperative has warned.

"For farmers inflation is absolutely everywhere now. The price of animal feed, fertiliser and diesel have sky rocketed. The price of fertiliser has quadrupled,” , according to Michael Hanley, CEO of Lakeland Dairies the country’s biggest cross border milk processor.

Shoppers have so far been shielded from price pressure on their dairy shopping but significant inflation is set to kick in the second half of the year, he said.

Ukraine and Russia are Europe’s key fertiliser suppliers.

Globally dairy production has been subdued which means farmers are able to pass that on, but long contracts with supermarkets and the stocks of butter, cheese and other dairy in storage means haven’t felt it yet, he said.

“The price of butter on international markets is up 50pc to 70pc, consumers haven’t felt that yet but will see higher prices in the second half of the year,” he said.

The dairy co-op itself is also carrying higher costs, including as a result of Brexit which has triggered it to shift transport of goods to the UK via Northern Ireland ports while produce for the Continent is now largely going on direct routes to French ports and avoiding the British landbridge.

Meanwhile, Munster rival Dairygold has reported record turnover for 2021 and lower bank debt as it capitalises on a decade of investment in the nutritionals sector.

Turnover at the Mitchelstown, Co Cork headquartered group was €1.17bn, an increase of 15pc (€152m) on 2020, the co-operative society said in its financial results on Wednesday. It is the highest turnover ever recorded.

Operating profit for 2021 was €30.4m, up €4.4m on 2020, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €57.6m, an increase of €3.8m on 2020.

Dairygold reduced its bank debt by €11m to €108.2m last year, with net asset value standing at €422.2m at the end of 2021, an increase of €34.5m on 2020.

The results reflect “a robust performance” across the business, with increased sales despite the pandemic, Dairygold said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chief executive Conor Galvin said the business was “in a good financial and operational position”.

“Following a decade of significant capital investment, the business has a strong EBITDA, manageable debt and a successful model for member funding. Our focus has shifted from milk expansion to creating more value per litre of milk.”

At Lakeland Dairies’ revenues increased by 20pc to €1.3bn last year across its four operating divisions of Food Ingredients, Foodservice, Consumer Foods and Agribusiness.

That yielded the Cavan headquartered, cross-border co-op an operating profit of €28.2m and EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) of €55.4m, which increased by €4.9m.

Lakeland Dairies closed the year with Shareholders’ Funds of €230.9m.

Dairygold collected and processed 1.49 billion litres of milk in 2021, a 4.2pc increase on 2020.

Lakeland Dairies collected 2bn litres of milk from 3,200 farm families across 16 counties in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.