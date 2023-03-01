Food group Glanbia sees record earnings on back of price and demand growth

Food and nutrition group Glanbia has reported record earnings per share thanks to higher prices and growing US demand.

The group announced on Tuesday that it is selling its cheese business to US-based Leprino Foods, the world’s largest mozzarella maker, for a total consideration of €185m. It follows last year’s disposal of its Glanbia Ireland joint venture.

Group revenues were up 21.2pc in constant currency terms last year to €5.6bn, Glanbia said in its full-year 2022 results on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest tax and amortisation (EBITA) came in at €347.1m, up 13.5pc in constant currency terms.

Group profit after tax rose by almost €30m on 2021 levels to €199.6m at year’s end.

Adjusted earnings per share for continuing operations were 104.02 cents, growing 17.6pc in constant currency terms, its highest ever annual earnings performance.

The board is recommending a final dividend of 19.28 cents per share, bringing the total dividend 10pc higher for the year to 32.21 cents.

Pricing at Glanbia Performance Nutrition rose 16.7pc. Despite volumes falling 2.1pc, like-for-like revenue in the segment was up 14.6pc.

US consumption for its Optimum Nutrition brand grew 30.8pc in the year.

Pricing at Glanbia Nutritionals - Nutritional Solutions (GN) rose 16.1pc. Again, like-for-like revenue rose by 12.6pc despite volumes falling 3.5pc.

The group returned €173.5m to shareholders last year via share buybacks and has announced a further €50m buyback programme.

Glanbia expects to deliver adjusted earnings per share growth of 5-10pc this year.

“I am pleased to report that Glanbia delivered its highest ever annual earnings performance in 2022,” said group managing director Siobhán Talbot.

“This was achieved despite unprecedented inflationary headwinds and was led by the strong performance of the Optimum Nutrition brand.

“With a strong balance sheet, our ambition for 2023 and beyond is to focus on our better nutrition strategy, investing and growing our Glanbia Performance Nutrition and GN Nutritional Solutions businesses.”