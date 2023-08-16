Food group Glanbia sees earnings rise as it upgrades forecasts

Group managing director Siobhán Talbot will step down at the end of the year.

Glanbia’s group managing director Siobhán Talbot has announced that she will retire from her role at the end of the year.

She has held the position since November 2013. Prior to this, she was the group’s finance director for six years.

Hugh McGuire, who is currently the chief executive of the performance nutrition division, has been appointed as the group’s new boss.

He will take over the managing director role at the beginning of next year.

Ms Talbot was one of few female chief executives of listed companies in Ireland following the exit of Francesca McDonagh from Bank of Ireland last year and Fiona Muldoon from FBD in 2019.

In a trading update today, Glanbia also announced that it had recorded a rise in earnings in the first six months of the year, with growth largely driven by the group’s performance nutrition division.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) were up 5.9c on a reported basis to $198.6m (€181.8m)

Revenues at the global nutrition group declined 10pc to $2.8bn (€2.6bn) in the first half of the year.

Glanbia attributed this to the rebalancing of supply chains, which then impacted sales volumes.

The Kilkenny headquartered company also reported revenue growth of 3.7pc for its performance nutrition business in the period, with prices for this division rising by almost 11pc.

Volumes declined by 7.2pc.

The nutritional solutions division saw revenue decline by 15.2pc, with prices also down 4.8pc compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

Volumes for the nutritional solutions division fell 10.4pc in the same period.

Group managing director Siobhán Talbot said the performance was ahead of expectations as Glanbia “successfully navigated some continuing volatility in global market conditions.”

"Our earnings momentum in the first half of 2023 was driven by a good performance in Glanbia Performance Nutrition as growth in revenue, earnings and margin reflected a strong global performance for our flagship Optimum Nutrition brand,” she added.

The group has also upgraded its guidance for the year, with adjusted earnings per share expected to grow by between 12pc and 15pc on a constant currency basis.

This is up from a planned 7pc to 11pc growth in earnings per share reported in May.

The group’s interim dividend rose 10pc to 14.22 cent, while €64.5m was returned in the period via share buybacks.