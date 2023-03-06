Food group Aryzta reports profit growth despite ‘significantly higher’ inflation

Swiss-Irish company Aryzta saw organic revenue growth of 25.4pc in the six months to January 28 as the food group continued to up prices in the face of “significant cost inflation”.

The Zurich-based business, which delisted from Euronext Dublin in 2021, also reported a return to profit in the period.

Profit for the period from continuing operations rose to €51.7m, a sharp increase from the €40.7m loss reported in the same period last year.

The group said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) soared to €129.1m, reflecting growth of 116.2pc.

The Cuisine de France owner also reported total revenue from continuing operations of €1.04bn, a rise of 24.2pc, with total volume growth of 5.8pc.

Aryzta said that it increased prices by 19.3pc in the period as the group sought to combat “significantly higher cost inflation” in its first half.

Pricing in the second quarter of the year rose to 20.5pc, up from 18.1pc in the first quarter of the company’s financial year.

Organic revenue growth in the group’s European division was up 26.2pc driven by a strong performance in the French, Polish and Swiss markets.

Other markets outside Europe saw revenues rise by over 20pc, a performance that was attributed to a post-pandemic recovery in markets such as Japan and Australia.

“Revenue and organic growth both improved despite unavoidable pricing to recover significant cost inflation,” chief executive Urs Jordi said.

"Margins were maintained through improved operational leverage and strong focus on fixed cost controls.”

The group said that current trading and consumer habits remain unchanged in 2023, despite the ongoing price increases.

However, inflation showed no signs of slowing, with the company adding that “price volatility at elevated levels” has created a “challenging trading environment.”

Despite ongoing inflationary pressures, the group anticipates improvement in all key metrics for the financial year.

Aryzta also unveiled a new fiscal year end date, with the group’s financial calendar now set to end in December rather than July to align with calendar year reporting.