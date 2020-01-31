Food fight: Avoca in battle over Monkstown cafe

One of the country's best-known retail brands, Avoca, is fighting a planning battle to retain the operation of a cafe at one of its Dublin outlets.

One of the country's best-known retail brands, Avoca, is fighting a planning battle to retain the operation of a cafe at one of its Dublin outlets.

This follows a group of residents in Monkstown appealing a decision by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council giving Avoca permission to retain a change of use from creche to cafe at its Monkstown outlet.

The council granted planning retention to Avoca after finding that the development was acceptable and would not seriously injure or detract from the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity.

However, the permission has been put on hold now that an appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála by the Longford Terrace Residents Association.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In