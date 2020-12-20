Focus: Kingspan has to 'get real' over Grenfell

The fallout from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry continues to dog Kingspan with Peter Wilson, the head of its insulation business, announcing his retirement last week.

The inquiry was established following the disastrous June 2017 fire, which killed 72 people.

One of the reasons the death toll was so high was that the cladding, in which the outside of the building was wrapped, ignited in the intense heat. Some of the insulation contained within the cladding, but not the cladding itself, was supplied by Kingspan.

The inquiry began hearings on its second module, which is dealing with the cladding and insulation used on Grenfell Tower, on November 5.

Since then embarrassing revelations have come thick and fast from the Irish company.

The key issue for Kingspan at the inquiry has been the fire tests conducted on its K15 insulation product, some of which was used in the Grenfell cladding. There were two fire tests, one in 2005 and the second in 2014. Kingspan had relied upon the results of these tests when marketing K15.

However, on October 29 Kingspan wrote to the UK's Building Research Establishment "withdrawing" the results of these tests.

"Kingspan Insulation has reviewed its testing and marketing of K15 and identified process shortcomings, particularly in the way certain tests of cladding systems undertaken in 2005 and 2014 were conducted and were relied upon for the marketing of K15. These shortcomings fell short of the high standards which Kingspan sets itself," says the company.

Kingspan hasn't won itself many friends by the aggressive manner in which it has dealt with critics of K15.

In 2015 it threatened legal action against the UK's largest building control body, the National House Building Council, when the NHBC sought clarification from Kingspan on whether or not K15 was suitable for use on buildings taller than 18 metres (the maximum height of a fire engine ladder).

Then on June 15, the day after the Grenfell fire, it threatened to take legal action against surveyor Pete Ward who had tweeted an allegation that K15 was flammable.

In a letter to Ward signed by Adrian Pargiter, head of marketing and technical at Kingspan Insulation GB, Ward was told that Kingspan's products "were not involved in the construction or refurbishment of Grenfell Tower".

He then went on to admonish Ward: "It is clear that you made no effort at all to establish the facts or to await the results of what will be a complex and detailed investigation."

Given what we now know about the K15 fire tests and the fact that K15 accounted for about 5pc of the insulation used in the Grenfell cladding - insulation that was admittedly supplied without Kingspan's knowledge - kettles and pots spring to mind.

In many ways Kingspan has been desperately unlucky over Grenfell. K15 should never have been used - CS500 produced by rival insulation producer Celotex, had been specified.

However, for reasons that remain unclear, K15 was substituted for about 5pc of the insulation used in the Grenfell cladding instead.

Kingspan only became aware that K15 had been used at Grenfell after the fire.

"Kingspan Insulation had no role in the design or planning of the cladding system at Grenfell Tower and provided no specific advice to those working on Grenfell Tower around the use of its products," it says.

Moreover, in its Phase 1 report, which was published in October of last year, the Inquiry concluded: "The principal reason why the flames spread so rapidly up, down and around the building was the presence of the aluminium composite material (ACM) rainscreen panels with polyethylene cores, which acted as a source of fuel."

In other words, it was the cladding panels and not the insulation contained within the cladding, that was the main culprit on June 14, 2017.

This almost certainly means that any discussion on the flammability or otherwise of different insulation products is moot.

Unfortunately for Kingspan, if it was hoping that these facts represented a get-out-of-jail card, it is likely to be disappointed.

The cladding used at Grenfell was produced by Arconic.

Four senior employees of Arconic have refused to give evidence to the Inquiry. Earlier this year emails from Arconic executive Claude Wehrle, who is one of the four refuseniks, were read at the Inquiry.

In 2011 Wehrle wrote that Arconic's cladding panels were "unsuitable for use on building facades" in Europe. But, he continued, "we can still work with regulators who are not as restrictive".

Confronted with these facts, along with its peripheral role in the events leading up to the fire, it is hardly surprising that Kingspan opted for a by-the-book response that appears to have been largely dictated by lawyers and accountants.

This has backfired disastrously. Not alone has Arconic's refusal to appear before the Inquiry thrust Kingspan centre stage, the discovery process that accompanies any Inquiry has uncovered several excruciatingly embarrassing internal Kingspan emails.

A recurring feature of major disasters is the hunt for a scapegoat. With Arconic having headed for the hills, Kingspan now finds itself in the uncomfortable position of potential sacrificial victim.

Sam Stein, barrister for a group of Grenfell victims, described the firms involved in the refurbishment of Grenfell as "little more than crooks and killers". While Kingspan not surprisingly bitterly resents this characterisation, it would do well to heed the many flashing warning signs.

Up to now Kingspan has been playing catch-up on Grenfell. This is no longer good enough.

Inquiry hearings were paused on December 9 when one of the participants tested positive for Covid-19. They are rescheduled to resume on January 11.

This gives Kingspan just over three weeks to seize the initiative on Grenfell. It must demonstrate conclusively that it "gets it", regardless of the cost. Failing to do so will cost far, far more.