Focus: Kingspan has to 'get real' over Grenfell

The Irish company linked to the London tower block disaster must seize the initiative at the reconvened inquiry, writes Dan White

The fire at Grenfell in June 2017 that killed 72 people. Photo: Natalie Oxford/AFP Expand

Dan White Email

The fallout from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry continues to dog Kingspan with Peter Wilson, the head of its insulation business, announcing his retirement last week.

The inquiry was established following the disastrous June 2017 fire, which killed 72 people.

One of the reasons the death toll was so high was that the cladding, in which the outside of the building was wrapped, ignited in the intense heat. Some of the insulation contained within the cladding, but not the cladding itself, was supplied by Kingspan.

