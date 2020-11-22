| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Focus: Home loan limbo - the growing number of buyers struggling to get their mortgages

Many housebuyers who’ve been directly or indirectly affected by the Covid crisis are experiencing issues with banks and accessing mortgages

Those who will struggle to get a home loan now range from people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to those who are not affected directly by Covid-19 supports, but who work in a sector seen as vulnerable (stock photo) Expand

Close

Those who will struggle to get a home loan now range from people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to those who are not affected directly by Covid-19 supports, but who work in a sector seen as vulnerable (stock photo)

Those who will struggle to get a home loan now range from people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to those who are not affected directly by Covid-19 supports, but who work in a sector seen as vulnerable (stock photo)

Those who will struggle to get a home loan now range from people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to those who are not affected directly by Covid-19 supports, but who work in a sector seen as vulnerable (stock photo)

Sean Pollock and Samantha McCaughren

It was supposed to be the dream move for Anne and Barry, but rather quickly it turned into a nightmare.

After nearly a year-and-a-half of living with Anne's parents back in Cork following the couple's move from Dublin, both decided in January that it was time to fly the coop once again and move into their own home.

When they first moved to Cork, Anne got a transfer with her job in retail, while Barry managed to gain new employment in the hospitality industry as a chef. After the pre-requisite six months of continuous work in their new positions, they set about looking for a mortgage via the services of a broker.

Privacy