Flybe facing turbulence after bailout rumours

AER Lingus Regional's sister airline Flybe has remained tight-lipped on whether or not it is battling for survival, just a year after the struggling UK carrier was acquired by a consortium including Stobart Group, Virgin Atlantic and US private equity firm Cyrus Equity Partners.

Flybe - Europe's biggest regional airline - is reportedly in talks with the British government about a bailout to prevent its collapse. It operates services from the UK to Dublin, Cork, Ireland West and Belfast, among other locations.

UK-based Stobart owns the Dublin-headquartered Stobart Air, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service on a franchise basis. Stobart Air is part of the Connect Airways consortium that owns Flybe.

Sky News first reported that Flybe was in urgent talks with the UK government, designed to secure support that would save as many as 2,000 jobs at the carrier.

