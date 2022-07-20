Flutter UK and Ireland CEO to step down

CEO of Flutter UK & Ireland Conor Grant at Flutter HQ at Belfield Office Park in Clonskeagh, Dublin. Picture by Frank McGrath

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment have announced that the chief executive of their UK and Ireland business Conor Grant has resigned.

Mr Grant, who hails from Newry, Co. Down, will step down before the year end for a career break after more than 20 years in the online gambling sector.

Prior to his role with Flutter, he held several roles with Sky Gaming & Betting before its sale to The Stars Group (TSG), including chief operating officer.

Following Flutter’s merger with TSG in 2020, Mr Grant was appointed as chief executive of the Irish and UK markets, originally managing the Paddy Power, Sky Betting and Gaming and Betfair brands.

He also led the UK&I business through the pandemic and completed the acquisition of UK bingo operator Tombola. Mr Grant was also in charge of leading Flutter’s response to the UK government’s review of gambling legislation.

“His work on the strategic vision and direction of our UK&I business has set us in great stead for the future, and his passion and determination to put our customers’ safety at the heart of what we do has anchored our industry-leading Play Well strategy,” chief executive of Flutter Peter Jackson said.

Former chief executive of Booking.com’s Trips division Ian Brown has been appointed as Mr Grant’s replacement and will join the business in September. He was also the previous leader of Rentalcars.com.



