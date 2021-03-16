| 9°C Dublin

Flutter shares jump as it mulls flotation of US FanDuel division

Close

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Shares in Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment soared yesterday after it confirmed over the weekend that it’s mulling the possibility of floating its US FanDuel subsidiary.

The more than 7pc surge in its shares during the morning also confirmed Flutter’s position as Ireland’s biggest listed company by market capitalisation, valuing the business at almost €35bn.

That’s compared to the €31.7bn that Irish building materials giant CRH is valued at on the stock market.

