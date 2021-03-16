Flutter shares jump as it mulls flotation of US FanDuel division

Shares in Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment soared yesterday after it confirmed over the weekend that it’s mulling the possibility of floating its US FanDuel subsidiary.

The more than 7pc surge in its shares during the morning also confirmed Flutter’s position as Ireland’s biggest listed company by market capitalisation, valuing the business at almost €35bn.

That’s compared to the €31.7bn that Irish building materials giant CRH is valued at on the stock market.

Before Christmas, Flutter acquired the bulk of FanDuel that it didn’t already own, for $4.1bn (€3.4bn).

It had owned 57.8pc of the US business, having made its first investment in the firm in 2018 as US states began legalising sports betting.

The deal implied an enterprise value of $11.2bn for FanDuel.

But Flutter said the deal was priced at a level that represented a “potentially valuable opportunity” in light of its own estimation of the intrinsic value of the FanDuel business.

Last year, Flutter completed its €12bn merger with The Stars Group.

Flutter, whose chief executive is Peter Jackson, said at the weekend that it “regularly evaluates its organisational and capital structure to assess how best to position itself to deliver upon the group’s strategy”.

“Options including the listing in the US of a small shareholding in FanDuel are being considered but no decision has been made at this time,” it added.

Flutter, which also owns brands including Betfair, Sportsbet, Pokerstars and Sky Betting and Gaming, has seen its FanDuel business in the United States significantly accelerate as more states there legalise sports betting.

Earlier this year, FanDuel launched in Michigan and Virginia, and is now online in 10 states, reaching almost a quarter of the US population.

And as more states legalise sports betting, Flutter reckons it’s in pole position to capitalise on the changing market.

It has predicted that the total addressable market in the United States will be about $20bn by 2025. That’s twice what Flutter expected last year that it would be by then.

Davy Stockbrokers estimates that Flutter’s US arm, which is almost entirely comprised of FanDuel operations, will generate $1.4bn of revenue this year and almost $2bn in 2022.

It’s also been hoovering up new subscribers. During the Superbowl week this year, Flutter acquired 350,000 new sportsbook and gaming customers in the United States.

That’s more than all the customers it acquired there in 2019.

Gavin Kelleher, an analyst with Goodbody Stockbrokers, said a FanDuel flotation would make sense for the group.

“Given the market-leading position of FanDuel and the valuation gap with many of its listed US peers, particularly DraftKings, such a move makes sense,” he said. “There is a strong possibility a US listing would see a higher value attached to its US assets.”

He also predicted such a move could see Flutter’s shares rise further.

“We have outlined for some time now how, through FanDuel, the group has the market-leading iGaming and sports betting asset in the US,” said Mr Kelleher in a note.

“By listing this asset in the US, there is potential for a hugher valuation to be attached to FanDuel. Incorporating a higher US valuation sees us up our [share] price target to £189,” he added.

Flutter shares were trading at £168 (€196) each in London by yesterday afternoon, making for an almost 7pc advance during the day.