Flutter set to bet US listing will be on to a winner

With FanDuel already big in the US market, analysts like the sound of Flutter’s US listing move

It wasn&rsquo;t just the Kansas City Chiefs who emerged victorious from the 57th Super Bowl. Photo: PA

Sean Pollock Email

As the Super Bowl kicked off last week at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, betting giant Flutter was readying itself for the results of a significant wager .

The Dublin-headquartered group behind Paddy Power aired a $7m (€6.5m) 30-second commercial for its US betting brand FanDuel. It also offered $10m-worth of free bets to qualifying customers.

