Flutter revenues up 6pc in 2022 despite fall in Irish retail

Paddy Power owner Flutter says revenue grew 6pc driven in the first three months of the year thanks to strong growth in the US.

Average monthly players were up 15pc from January to March this year, with the US delivering revenue growth of 45pc to $574m (€546m).

Super Bowl Sunday was the single biggest day ever for new customers for Flutter’s US brand, FanDuel, with over 1.5 million active users on the day.

Excluding the US, revenue declined 3pc.

Excluding known safer gambling and regulatory headwinds, revenues were 2pc higher outside the US, driven by strong performance in Australia, Canada, Brazil and India.

The first quarter (Q1) saw mandatory deposit limits rolled out for under 25s in the UK and Ireland, along wit a new ‘Play Well’ ad campaign with US ambassador Craig Carton.

Average monthly players online grew 15pc in the UK and Ireland, though revenue fell 20pc due to the expected impact of safer gambling measures introduced over the last 12 months (with an impact of 30m GBP or €36m in the first quarter).

Favourable sports results saw net revenue margin fall 100 basis points lower year-on-year at 9.6pc.

Revenues outside the US were also affected by the unwinding of a Covid peak in player engagement in the first quarter of 2021.

UK retail gaming has returned to near pre-Covid levels, with revenue 6pc lower than the first quarter in 2019.

But Irish retail was 24pc lower than the same period in 2019, “reflecting the higher level of societal caution with respect to Covid and is unlikely to return to pre-Covid levels in the current year”, Flutter said in a trading update Wednesday.

Chief executive Peter Jackson said the company delivered a “positive” performance in the first quarter.

“The quarter saw us launch our new global sustainability strategy, the Positive Impact Plan, aligning commercial goals with our commitment to support our customers, colleagues and the communities in which we operate.

“In the US we had another exciting quarter as FanDuel continued to deliver unparalleled scale, with the US accounting for over half of all stakes for the Flutter Group in Q1.

“Outside of the US, our business performed well, adapting to the evolving regulatory and trading environment and reflecting the benefits of our global diversification.

“With our enlarged recreational customer base, winning position in the US and ongoing focus on sustainable growth, our business remains well placed for the future.”

Earlier this year the group acquired Italian gamin giant Sisal, which should complete in the third quarter. It follows the buyout of UK online bingo and gaming site Tombola.