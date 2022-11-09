Flutter revenues rise driven by US market growth

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment recorded a rise in revenues in the third quarter of the year, largely driven by growth in the US market and the acquisition of Italian gaming operator Sisal.

Group revenues rose by 31pc in the third quarter compared to the the same period last year to reach £1.89bn. Average monthly players increased by 23pc in the same period.

Flutter reported that sales in its US division soared by 82pc to £598m. This is now the company’s largest division.

Excluding the US, sales were up 6pc.

The sports betting and gaming company will now upgrade its revenue guidance for the US market to £2.45bn - £2.65bn. The previous guidance was £2.3bn - £2.5bn.

The group said it is still anticipating an EBITDA loss of £235m - £285m.

UK and Ireland revenues were up 4pc, with average monthly players rising by 13pc.

Sports revenue was down 11pc in UK and Ireland in comparison to 2021 when the European Championships were taking place.

Retail revenue in Ireland was in line with the prior year but remained 27pc lower than 2019. Flutter attributed this slowdown to a decline in footfall as more people work from home.

The start of the new football season has also been challenged by a slower mid-summer start, as well as the cancellation of fixtures due to the UK period of national mourning.

“We are really pleased with our performance in our US division since the start of the NFL in September where we are now averaging over 1m players on a regular NFL Sunday. In addition, we are seeing an increase in customer retention rates as our parlay products continue to grow in popularity, boosted by the start of the NBA season,” chief executive Peter Jackson.

“The ongoing momentum in our US division has led to an upgrade to our outlook for the year, underpinning our confidence that we will be profitable for 2023.”