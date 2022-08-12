Flutter monthly players and revenues rise in first half of 2022

Paddy Power owner Flutter noted strong recreational player growth in the first half year of the year, with the company reporting no current signs of a consumer slowdown in the face of rising costs.

Average monthly players for the first half of the year rose to 8.7m, a 14pc rise year-on -year.

Adjusted revenue increased to £3.3bn for the six months ended 30 June, an increase of 11pc from the same period last year.

However, adjusted profits fell by 43pc to £177m, while adjusted group EBITDA dropped by a fifth in the first half of the year to £476m.

The US market was highlighted for its strong growth as it recorded a positive EBITDA in the first half of the year. Flutter reports that the company’s share in the sports betting market has risen to 51pc.

The betting giant now anticipates increased US investment as the company builds towards profitability next year.

In Ireland and the UK, the company said that the first half performance was slower due to safer gambling initiatives and reduction in frequency as Covid restrictions were lifted. Revenues declined 4pc in these markets.

The company said the second half of the year had started in line with expectations, adding that there was “no discernible signs of a consumer slowdown” at present. The company expects to monitor key spend indicators given the “uncertain” macroeconomic outlook.

Assuming normalised sports results, Flutter expects full year EBITDA to be in line with market expectations.

“We expanded our recreational customer base by over one million players in the half and increased the proportion of customers using safer gambling tools to over one third,” said chief executive Peter Jackson.

“We are particularly pleased with momentum in the US where we extended our leadership in online sports betting with FanDuel claiming a 51% share of the market and number one position in 13 of 15 states, helping contribute to positive earnings in Q2.”

He said the group looks forward to the kickoff of football seasons in the US and Europe, with the company “firmly on the path to profitability in 2023.”