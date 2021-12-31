Fleet software firm CameraMatics plans to raise more capital

Irish vehicle safety platform CameraMatics is on its way to becoming the country’s next unicorn.

The London-listed firm, with offices in Ireland, the UK and the US, has successfully raised an extra €3.9m from existing investors – Sure Valley Ventures, Puma Private Equity and Enterprise Ireland - after more than doubling its valuation this year.

The surprise raise comes on the back of a similar-sized funding round this time last year. The firm is on track to reach a €150m valuation, according to founder and chief executive Mervyn O’Callaghan, with a further €15m to €20m funding round planned in the second half of 2022.

“We’re very focused on, when the opportunity is in front of us, grabbing it with both hands,” he told the Irish Independent.

"We would see our turnover growing by more than 200pc a year for the next three to five years. And if we do that, within five years our valuation would be a billion dollars.”

CameraMatics was the brainchild of Mr O’Callaghan, an accountancy graduate and former managing director of the Carphone Warehouse, and his business partner Simon Murray.

They sold their previous venture, the vehicle branding and safety firm eDrive, to their main UK competitor in 2016 and started CameraMatics almost immediately afterwards.

Despite not having a background in computing, they knew exactly what they wanted.

“We weren’t technical, so we actually ended up working backwards from the end solution and drawing it all out on pieces of paper and sticking it to the wall. And then we hired a development team and said, ‘Can you build that?’”

They now have over 1000 customers across Ireland, the UK and US and Australia and have begun a move into the Middle East. Continental Europe is the focus for 2022, when they aim to double their customer base and create around 50 new jobs.

The company makes hardware and software for consumers and professional drivers – from taxis to haulage firms – and is seeing monumental growth thanks to new vehicle safety regulations.

“We’re seeing insurance companies who are basically saying, if you want to get insured you have to have our product installed. We’re literally getting people ringing us saying, 'Can you come out and install your system because I’ve just renewed my insurance and I’ve got 30 days to install your solution or my insurance is invalid.’”

The technology is based on artificial intelligence, which analyses live video around the vehicle and feeds information back to the platform for analysis.

“It’ll tell you every time a driver breaks the speed limit, every time they pick up a mobile phone, if a driver is getting tired, if they are driving too close, if they’re changing lanes.

“But it’s really trying to give as much information back to drivers, so rather than being a kind of Big Brother, telling the boss, it’s really about empowering the drivers. It’s about giving as much information back to them to really improve and, I suppose, become safer drivers.”

CameraMatics is the only Irish firm to be nominated for an EU ‘Future Unicorn’ award 2022, which celebrates scale-ups that have the potential to reach a billion-dollar valuation.



