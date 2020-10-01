Flagship project Barryroe oil still viable, says CEO

Providence Resources says its flagship prospect, Barryroe, remains economically viable.

This comes at a time when crude oil prices are trading at around $41 (€35) a barrel.

"Initially unit costs of production [at Barryroe] will be higher. Apart from the blip when oil went negative, it is around $40 a barrel and the economics for Barryroe at that price are there," Alan Linn, chief executive of the Providence Resources said.

The company expects to complete a farmout of Barryroe within its existing financial resources. Earlier this year, Providence granted Norwegian-based SpotOn Energy exclusivity on the site through to October 31.

The company said a "consortium of global service industry leaders [have been] brought together to deliver the Barryroe project on a shared risk basis as part of proposed farmout."

"Barryroe is one of the largest undeveloped offshore oil and gas fields in Europe and is unquestionably the core asset in our portfolio," Mr Linn said.

"What it needs is to commence production. The next steps will include going through a regulatory process to get approval so we can do the work," he added.

His comments come as the Irish oil and gas explorer continued to record losses for the first half of this year.

In the six months to June 30, the firm reported a loss of €9.2m, up from a loss of €5.5m in the same period last year.

This included €7.7m of an accounting charge in relation to fair value movement of warrants issued during the period as part of the equity raise in May, according to interim results from the group.

The firm's operating loss for the period fell to €1m, down from €5.3m in 2019, after cost cutting at the group. It currently has €2.3m in cash and no borrowings.

Providence, which raised $3.3m during the first half of this year, says it has enough funding to get it to July next year. In October last year, Providence said it would no longer extend the deadline to receive a $9m loan from Chinese backer Apec, in what was the latest in several delays with money being transferred.

Job Langbroek, analyst at Davy, said if the farmout of Barryroe is successful, "this will be a material turning point for the group".

Irish Independent