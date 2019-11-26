Fix courts, guarantee buildings to make Ireland’s cities better for business – World Bank

The State needs more efficient courts and stronger liability rules for fixing structural flaws in buildings, a World Bank study on Ireland’s business competitiveness has found.

Today’s report assesses the regulatory hurdles facing businesses in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford - and finds that each city has distinct strengths and weaknesses.

Each is graded in five areas: starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, and enforcing contracts.

Ireland’s cities overall are rated as excellent places to start a business versus EU norms, and good at construction permits and electricity connections.

But delay-prone courts and poor legal guarantees on buildings make life unnecessarily hard for enterprises here.

The report offered its sharpest criticism of antiquated practices and inadequate resources in Ireland’s circuit courts, particularly in Galway and Limerick, and the High Court, where “there is no electronic way to file cases, serve process or pay court fees”.

It called on the Government to “prioritize the introduction of electronic tools at the High Court level to improve court operation and case management by judges and lawyers”.

Jakob Kopperud, the World Bank’s representative for the UK and Ireland, said the report “identifies areas where the country can do better for local firms, to provide more opportunities not only for their domestic growth but to help them compete in the global economy”.

The report, launched today at the Royal Irish Academy with backing from the Department of Finance, seeks to identify ways to boost Ireland’s competitiveness versus other countries.

The World Bank’s most recent rankings demoted Ireland by one notch to 24 among 190 nations worldwide, its lowest ranking since the annual assessments began in 2003.

It found that each of Ireland’s five largest cities “has something to teach and something to learn”. If all five cities adopted each other’s strongest performance points, it concluded, Ireland’s global ranking would rise nine spots to 15.

“Cork, by far, is the city that most quickly enforces contracts. Cork ranks high on getting electricity as well, providing efficient connections and reliable supply.

However, the city lags behind the other Irish cities in dealing with construction permits and registering property,” the report found.

“Galway is the most efficient Irish city in which to start a business and, regarding the registering property indicator, Galway excels both in efficiency and quality of land administration.

However, Galway lags behind the other cities in getting electricity and enforcing contracts,” it said.

“Even Waterford, while it ranks lower on most indicators, has a clear performance strength: it leads in dealing with construction permits, which are inexpensive and can be obtained quickly in the city,” it said, adding: “Waterford is equally fast at providing electrical connections, but customers there face the longest and most frequent power outages.”

The report said many paperwork-heavy regulations on business should be streamlined and digitised online, citing other EU nations where these reforms have happened.

It recommended that Ireland should stop requiring new companies to buy an official seal.

These “are of limited use because they can be easily forged”, the report said. “Furthermore, the practice of sending documents electronically has made company seals obsolete. Businesses are increasingly turning to the use of electronic signatures.”

The World Bank found local authorities in the five cities enforced strong controls before and during construction – but failed to protect businesses against potentially crippling losses from defects discovered months or years after completion.

“Despite its strength in other aspects of quality control, Ireland lacks laws that regulate liability and insurance regimes. No party is held liable to cover possible structural flaws or problems in the building once it is in use. Obtaining insurance to cover these damages is optional, not mandatory,” it found.

“It is important that the responsible party, either the architect who designed the plan or the building company, is held liable and obtains insurance to cover the costs of any structural defects after the building is completed.”

While it faulted the entire court system for lax case management and high legal fees, the report highlighted particular problems in Galway and Limerick that made it particularly arduous for firms to enforce contracts and collect on bills due.

“In Galway and Limerick, where trials are longest, a shortage of courtrooms and judges is largely to blame. Galway is short on courthouse space for all case types. In fact, staff often try to outsource cases to the courthouse in Clifden, but litigants are reluctant to travel the distance,” the report said.

“Moreover, at any given time, the circuit only has two judges, only one of whom handles civil matters in addition to criminal matters. As a result, Galway has a significant backlog of cases that are yet to be heard in court. Furthermore, the trials themselves are lengthened by frequent adjournment requests.”

Online Editors