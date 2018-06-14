The big day is here - the World Cup 2018 is kicking off.

The big day is here - the World Cup 2018 is kicking off.

Five things you need to know about the Irish-owned firm behind Russia's World Cup pitches

And it's an Irishman that designed, constructed and is maintaining the pitches.

Here's everything you need to know about Sligo man George Mullan and his company, SIS Pitches. Who are they? Irish-owned firm SIS Pitches were chosen to install half of the pitches to be used at the World Cup Finals in Russia.

SIS Pitches was selected to design, construct and install six of the 12 pitches, including at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. What's scheduled for Luzhniki Stadium? The opening ceremony, the opening game, a semi-final - and the World Cup Final - will be held at Luzhniki Stadium this summer.

Who's behind the company? The company was set up by CEO George Mullan. SIS Pitches lays grass and synthetic pitches at venues around the world. The Sligo-based chief described the contract as an "absolute honour".

What's the secret? Mr Mullan said that using its reinforced natural turf system, SISGrass, it will make it the first time that a World Cup Final has been played on anything but natural grass. SISGrass was launched in 2015 and has already been installed at a number of world-class stadiums.

Where else will they be working? In addition to Luzhniki Stadium, SIS Pitches will be laying the ground for Otkritie Arena, Rostov Arena, Kaliningrad Stadium, Samara Arena and Saransk Arena

SISGrass has been installed at all pitches with SISAir at Luzhniki, Otkritie and Rostov.

Online Editors