Fishermen’s group signs up to huge windfarm and green hydrogen plan

The €2bn floating windfarm 50km off the Wild Atlantic Way could fuel fishing fleet

Trawlers at Killybegs, Co Donegal

Close

Trawlers at Killybegs, Co Donegal

Trawlers at Killybegs, Co Donegal

Trawlers at Killybegs, Co Donegal

Fearghal O'Connor

Ireland’s largest fishing industry organisation, the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation (KFO), is to become a partner in a major floating windfarm project that could see billions of euro invested off the coast of Donegal.

The organisation signed a memorandum of understanding in recent days with Swedish renewable energy developer Hexicon to advance a massive two gigawatt project located 50km to 80km off the coast.

