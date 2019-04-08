First Trust Bank in Northern Ireland to be rebranded as AIB

AIB is to rebrand its First Trust Bank in Northern Ireland as AIB. All First Trust Bank operations, products and services will rebrand as AIB on a phased from 2020, the bank said.

The head of First Trust Bank in Northern Ireland Adrian Moynihan said the closer integration between operation on the Northern Ireland market and in the Republic will benefit customers.

“Rebranding as AIB is a natural progression in our transformation given we are AIB in both the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.”

“We will continue to back our customers in Northern Ireland to achieve their dreams and ambitions through our digital proposition roll-outs like Apple Pay and Google Pay, and this closer integration will help us bring customers the products they want as soon as possible. We remain committed to supporting the Northern Ireland economy and the customers we serve,” he said.

The CEO of AIB Group, Colin Hunt, said the move reinforced the bank’s commitment to Northern Ireland.

“Today we are reinforcing our commitment to Northern Ireland with this investment to rebrand First Trust Bank so it aligns with the overall AIB Group.

“Operating as one brand allows us to enhance our offering to customers across the jurisdictions in which we operate, and unifies us all behind our purpose to back our customers to achieve their dreams and ambitions.”

