First Derivatives yet to see financial impact of Covid-19, having taken early action

Newry- based First Derivatives said it has yet to experience any financial impact from the coronavirus, having implemented a plan to deal with the pandemic at the beginning of February.

The global analytics software business contacted all its customers to minimise the impact of Covid-19 through various measures including remote working.

In a trading update today the company said is “pleased that these are working without significant disruption to the business.”

First Derivatives has a financial year-end of 29 February.

It expects to report a financial performance in line with forecasts of £241m (€275m) of revenue and £46m (€52m) of adjusted earnings.

Net debt at the end of February was £50m (€57m), better than the consensus forecast of £56m (€64m).

The company said it continues to monitor coronavirus developments closely through “close and regular contact with customers across all the markets in which we operate.”

Looking forward, First Derivatives said its conversations with customers suggest that in the near-term there will be a lengthening of software sales cycles, until the impact of the pandemic is clearer.

“The group is protected to some extent by the breadth of its sales pipeline across multiple industries and geographies, while further reassurance is provided by the repeat and recurring nature of the majority of our software revenue,” First Derivatives said.

The company has also conducted scenario testing with a range of assumptions including a severe, extended downturn in economic activity.

Under all scenarios the company said it “remains profitable and cash generative.”

However, First Derivatives has taken of measures to mitigate any future potential impact of the virus, including suspending non-essential business travel and short-term deferral of the summer graduate intake.

In addition, the executive directors will not receive a bonus payment relating to the financial year ended 29 February 2020.

The board is not recommending a final dividend in respect of the year to 29 February.

As at 31 March, the company had gross cash available to it of £64m. This included £35m of funds drawn down on 24 March from the group's available finance facilities.

