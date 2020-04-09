Action plan: First Derivatives is headed up by Seamus Keating

First Derivatives has yet to experience any financial impact from the coronavirus, having implemented a plan to deal with the pandemic at the beginning of February.

The Newry-based global analytics software business contacted all its customers to minimise the impact of Covid-19 through various measures, including remote working.

In a trading update yesterday, it said it was "pleased that these are working without significant disruption to the business".

First Derivatives has a financial year-end of February 29. It expects its performance will be in line with forecasts of £241m (€275m) of revenue and £46m of adjusted earnings.

Net debt at the end of February was £50m, better than the consensus forecast of £56m.

The company said it continues to monitor developments around the pandemic intently through "close and regular contact with customers across all the markets in which we operate". Looking forward, the business - headed by Seamus Keating - said its conversations with customers suggest that in the near term, there will be a lengthening of software sales cycles, until the impact of the deadly virus is clearer.

The group said it is protected to some extent by the breadth of its sales pipeline "across multiple industries and geographies".

"Further reassurance is provided by the repeat and recurring nature of the majority of our software revenue," the firm added.

The company has also conducted scenario testing with a range of assumptions, including a severe, extended downturn in economic activity. Under all scenarios, the company said it "remains profitable and cash-generative".

However, First Derivatives has taken a number of measures to mitigate any future potential impact of the virus, including suspending non-essential business travel and short-term deferral of its summer graduate intake.

Executive directors will not receive a bonus payment relating to the financial year ended February 29, 2020.

The board is not recommending a final dividend in respect of last year.

As of March 31, the company had gross cash available to it of £64m. This included £35m of funds drawn down on March 24 from the group's available finance facilities.

Gerry Hennigan, analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers, said: "On balance, while clearly not immune to the economic headwinds associated with Covid-19 - potential lengthening of software sales cycles - the statement from First Derivatives should provide comfort for investors, given the obvious uncertainty around the virus".

Irish Independent