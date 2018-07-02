First Derivatives is to buy the remaining shares in Kx Systems for $53.8m (€46m).

First Derivatives to buy out Kx Systems shareholders for $54m

Kx Systems is a subsidiary of First Derivatives.

Once the transaction for the remaining 600,022 shares is completed, the Newry-based global analytics software firm will own 100pc of the issued share capital of Kx Systems.

The cash deal, which will be of benefit for Arthur Whitney and Janet Lustgarten, who are co-founders and current directors of Kx Systems, and their associated persons, is to be financed from First Derivatives available facilities.

Terms of the transaction include a payment of $12m in lieu of anticipated dividends to the minority shareholders for the period up to 31 October 2021.

"Since we acquired a controlling interest in Kx Systems in October 2014 we have invested heavily across our business to target multiple new industries," Brian Conlon, CEO of First Derivatives, said.

"The agreement to acquire 100pc of Kx Systems provides certainty for the group and its shareholders as we seek to realise the considerable potential we see for further growth."

First Derivatives reported revenue of £186m (€212m) in the 12 months to 28 February.

The 23pc jump in revenue marked the 21st consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth at the company.

The transaction is expected to take place on or before 29 June 2019.

Online Editors