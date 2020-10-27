First Derivatives defies Covid with increase in revenue

Seamus Keating-headed First Derivatives has increased its revenue Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

Technology firm First Derivatives has seen its revenue increase over the six months to August 31, despite Covid-19 impacting economic activity around the world.

The Newry-based firm reported revenue of £119.6m (€132m) for the period, up 3pc year-on-year, according to interim results.

First Derivatives said it was a “highly resilient performance” during a time in which sales cycles lengthened as a result of macro uncertainty caused by the global pandemic.

Gross profit at the Seamus Keating-headed company increased marginally to £48.2m (€53m).

However, profit before tax fell 12pc year-on-year to £7.4m (€8m).

During the period it invested in R&D to improve its competitive position and sales and marketing to strengthen its go-to-market capability.

It had very strong cash conversion over the period, with net debt falling by 49pc to £30.6m (€33.7m).

The company’s software license arm reported a 4pc increase in revenue to £74.4m (€82m).

Its managed services and consulting revenue was in line with the prior period at £45.2m (€50m).

Donna Troy, chairman of First Derivatives, said: "During the period we have demonstrated the group's resilience while continuing to focus on the considerable opportunity ahead.

It is clear that the use of data, particularly streaming operational data, to drive decision-making will become critical for enterprises and Covid-19 will accelerate this trend. Kx technology is ideally placed to be the streaming analytics software of choice that customers and partners trust to solve their most demanding and complex data challenges, and it is our mission to capitalise on that opportunity.”

Founded by the late Brian Conlon in 1996, First Derivatives started out providing services to financial markets firms, particularly big investment banks. Its customers today include Formula One and satellite operators.

Seamus Keating took over as chief executive in January.

Online Editors