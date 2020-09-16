First Derivatives adds former eBay executive to its board of directors

Seamus Keating-headed First Derivatives has added to its board Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

Technology firm First Derivatives has appointed Steve Fisher as a non-executive director.

Mr Fisher is a former chief technology officer at eBay, where he led the core product and technology team responsible for eBay marketplace, eBay's Global Payments Business and its multi-channel marketing platform and operations team.

Prior to that he spent 10 years at Salesforce in software engineering and product management leadership roles.

He has also held senior technology development positions within telecoms and networking, including at Apple and AT&T Labs.

In a statement, the Seamus Keating-headed First Derivatives said Mr Fisher’s expertise in the development and scaling of market-leading enterprise software will assist the expansion of the company’s Kx streaming analytics platform into other industries adjacent to and outside of capital markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Fisher said: " I see significant opportunities for Kx to underpin the data management and analysis infrastructure businesses require to extract the full value of their data.

I am delighted to join the FD board as a non-executive director and look forward to contributing to the group's success."

Mr Fisher is a named inventor on 21 patents and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematical and Computational Science and a Master of Science degree in Computer Science, both from Stanford University.

First Derivatives reported a 6pc growth in revenue for the first six months of the year.

Founded by the late Brian Conlon in 1996, First Derivatives started out providing services to financial markets firms, particularly big investment banks. Its customers today include Formula One and satellite operators.

Seamus Keating took over as chief executive in January.

Online Editors