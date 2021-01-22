Firms repay €79m from Government wage subsidies

Subsidies: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has spent heavily to battle the effects of Covid

Firms have repaid just under three percent of the €2.8bn they received in wage subsidies from the Government last year, with one returning €6m.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said 5,195 companies had paid back €79m in total to the Revenue Commissioners last year as part of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

In a written Dáil reply to Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy, Mr Donohoe yesterday said the top ten repayments ranged from €1.4m to €6m “and span various sectors of the economy”.

Over 664,000 employees and 66,500 employers received the subsidies through the scheme which has since been replaced by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme ( EWSS).

Late last year, some of the country’s major employers confirmed that they had voluntarily returned all Covid-19 wage subsidies to the Government.

These firms include building materials giant CRH where chief executive Albert Manifold said in a November trading update “we decided that all the extra costs that we’ve had to cover, we will cover that ourselves”.

The Grafton Group repaid €2.5m to Revenue after sales rebounded at its Woodie’s DIY stores after the first lockdown lifted.

In order to qualify for the scheme firms had to record a 25pc drop in revenues.

In a separate written Dáil reply to Labour TD Ged Nash, Mr Donohoe said that over €1.5bn in payments have been made under the EWSS and PRSI relief worth over €270m had been granted to over 41,600 employers in respect of over 467,000 employees.

He said that if the scheme were maintained, it could cost an additional €350m a month in direct payments and €61m in PRSI relief.

“Over an additional nine months that would cost a further €3.15bn in direct subsidy and €550m in PRSI relief,” the Minister said.

“I have always been clear that there will be no cliff-edge to the EWSS.”

“It is likely that continued support will be necessary out to the end of 2021 to help maintain viable businesses and employment and to provide businesses with certainty to the maximum extent possible,” Mr Donohoe added.

Gross Government spending rose by €15.5bn last year due to Covid-related spending.

Online Editors