Firms mull job cuts amid growth fears for the Irish economy

A third of Irish businesses are considering letting staff go as risks to the economy mount up amid the cost-of-living crisis.

A survey published this morning by professional services firm Aon Ireland reveals that 41pc of the businesses surveyed also expect the country to enter a recession within six months.

That’s despite broader expectations that Ireland will escape a recession in 2023. Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s recently forecast that economic growth will continue, albeit modestly, next year and accelerate again in 2024.

But the Aon Ireland report reflects the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on households across the country.

Aon’s Business Decision Maker Pulse surveyed 228 senior business leaders between October and November from companies that each employ at least 250 people.

They cite an economic slowdown as the key risk facing them, followed by inflation and a failure to attract or retain talent.

Just over half – 52pc – think that rising energy costs will hit their company’s ability to grow over the next six months.

Half of the business leaders surveyed said they’re considering cutting day-to-day spending in order to mitigate the impact of rampant inflation on their company finances.

Worryingly, 32pc said they’re considering cutting their headcount to tackle rising costs, while 27pc said they’re looking to optimise their supply chains.

“Many leaders are now actively considering ways in which they can manage costs while continuing to build a workforce that attracts the very best talent who can help foster innovation,” said Rachael Ingle, the chief executive of Aon Ireland.

She added: “But with the increasing likelihood of a global recession, it is clear that economic risk is becoming the driving factor in how Irish leaders make business decisions over the coming months.”

However, she said that while companies are adjusting to current economic realities, they should be conscious of the need for continuing to invest in their future.

There were 2.55 million people in Ireland’s labour force during the third quarter of this year, which was up 3.4pc compared with the third quarter of 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Ireland is effectively operating at full employment.

The Irish Independent reported this week that the Department of Enterprise has issued a record number of work permits this year after clearing a backlog of applications built up during the pandemic.

Nearly 38,000 permits for non-EEA nationals have been approved in the year to date, which is more than double the total for 2021.

At the current rate of approximately 3,500 permits being issued monthly, the State is on course to authorise well over 40,000 worker permits this year.

Last month, a survey from the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland found that 61pc of US multinationals intend to increase employment here over the next year, but a third warned that housing for workers is an issue.