Firms delaying insolvency with Covid supports – Deloitte

Shuttered: Shops on Dublin's Grafton Street were forced to close by the pandemic. Photo: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Experts expect a rising number of corporate insolvencies as Covid supports are withdrawn this spring.

Despite the pandemic, corporate insolvencies fell by a third last year compared to 2020, according to audit firm Deloitte, with lower numbers of hospitality and retail businesses closing their doors.

Deloitte research shows 401 firms went bust last year, compared to 575 in 2020.

The low level of hospitality and retail closures indicates firms are “relying on government Covid supports” and “delaying taking action” to address likely insolvency, said David Van Dessel, a partner in financial advisory at Deloitte.

“Therefore, it seems likely that we will see an increase in the number of hospitality and retail insolvencies, either in 2022 or beyond,” he said.

Services firms - particularly financial services and real estate - made up the bulk of total insolvencies last year, at 42pc, a similar level to previous years.

Out of 168 business closures in the services sector, 77 were financial firms and 37 were real estate companies. Together they made up 28pc of total insolvencies last year, up from 19pc in 2020.

Construction saw the second-highest number of corporate insolvencies last year, at 69, or 17pc of the total, a slight increase on 2020 but lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Hospitality closures fell sharply in 2021, compared to 2020, with just 31 businesses closing their doors - or 8pc of the total - down over two-thirds on 2020 and 2019 level, when more than 80 firms in the sector closed their doors.

In the retail industry, 38 business closed in 2021, also two-thirds down on 2020 and representing just 9pc of the total.

“While government supports have thankfully enabled many businesses to continue to operate during these difficult times – which we believe is reflected in the lower-than-anticipated level of corporate insolvencies seen in 2021 – we anticipate that, once the supports begin to be withdrawn, there will be an inevitable increase in the number of companies that cannot continue to operate in the absence of those supports,” Mr Van Dessel said.

In the manufacturing sector, 28 firms closed in 2021 (7pc of the total), while transport recorded 42 insolvencies – although 27 of these related to a single group of companies, indicating that the effect of rising fuel prices has not yet affected the industry, Deloitte said.

IT is the industry least-affected by the pandemic, with just 2pc of total insolvencies in 2021.

The entertainment sector saw seven insolvencies, while six agricultural firms went bust and five education organisations closed their doors in 2021.

Mr Van Dessel said the lower insolvency figures means “that the full economic effect of Covid-19 on the Irish economy still has yet to fully materialise”.

“While the likely timeframe is difficult to predict, in our view, the economic impact of the pandemic could materialise over a number of years, rather than as a ‘tsunami’ of corporate insolvencies in 2022.”