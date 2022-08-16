Firm behind booking website Tickets.ie seeks rescue plan in wake of pandemic-linked venue closures

The company behind the popular Tickets.ie event booking website is seeking a rescue scheme for the business, which was hard hit by venue lockdowns during Covid.

Paperwork filed to the Companies Registration Office (CRO) shows Oshi Software Ltd, trading as Tickets.ie, appointed accountant Dessie Morrow of Baker Tilly as its process adviser under new legislation that provides a rescue process for small companies facing financial distress.

The so-called Small Company Administrative Rescue Process (Scarp) is a simplified debt-restructuring process similar to examinership but managed out of court to reduce costs.

It is initiated by companies themselves and can begin without any court approval being required.

The Scarp adviser must come up with a rescue plan acceptable to all affected parties, which has to be agreed within seven weeks. Oshi Software’s filing says Dessie Morrow was appointed effective from August 14.

The filing says Oshi is a “micro business” with just nine employees. Its directors are David O’Neill and John O’Neill. John established the company in 2004.

The most recently filed set of financial accounts for the company are for 2020 and give some insight into the hit suffered as a result of the Covid pandemic which effectively shut the market for ticketed live events – including sports matches, concerts and cultural events for much of that year and into 2021.

The 2020 accounts show Oshi Software took significant actions at the time to address the collapse in ticketed events as a result of the pandemic.

These included cutting jobs, reducing office space and other overheads and securing what was described as funding on favourable terms from its bankers and from a government agency.

Its bank at the time was AIB, though its debt was not substantial. Other backers included grants of €237,320 from Enterprise Ireland.

A rescue plan for a business going through the Scarp process can deal with all forms of debt and the relative ranking of preferred, secured and unsecured creditors does not change. The aim in general is to find backing from the various parties for an agreement that keeps the business out of liquidation.