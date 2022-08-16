| 12.6°C Dublin

Firm behind booking website Tickets.ie seeks rescue plan in wake of pandemic-linked venue closures

Entertainment

The pandemic effectively shut the market for ticketed live events. Pictured, Celtic punks, Flogging Molly. Photo: Bryan Sheffield Expand

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

The company behind the popular Tickets.ie event booking website is seeking a rescue scheme for the business, which was hard hit by venue lockdowns during Covid.

Paperwork filed to the Companies Registration Office (CRO) shows Oshi Software Ltd, trading as Tickets.ie, appointed accountant Dessie Morrow of Baker Tilly as its process adviser under new legislation that provides a rescue process for small companies facing financial distress.

