‘Firepower is not the issue’ for Smurfit as it looks at M&A

The chief financial officer of Smurfit Kappa, Ken Bowles, says "fire power is not the issue" when it comes to looking at possible acquisitions.

Due to "the strength of the balance sheet" the paper packaging giant doesn't have a defined budget for M&A.

"Fire power is not the issue, it is really more about appropriateness and fit, and driving the business forward," Mr Bowles said.

The company will wait until either possible target valuations fall into the right place and/or it feels it is the right time to buy.

"We have been quite disciplined in the last number of years, where we have bought, we have tended to acquire and integrate well. This particular cycle should throw up some M&A opportunities and if we feel they are right and appropriate for our strategy we will be involved," he said.

Yesterday shares in Smurfit Kappa were up almost 4pc in Dublin after the group announced a surprise interim dividend.

The paper packaging giant is to pay out €193m to its shareholders, having withdrawn its final dividend in April due to the uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

The decision to do so "underscores the board's belief in the inherent strengths of the business, its balance sheet, free cash flow generation and its long-term prospects", the company said.

This comes as revenue at the paper packaging giant fell 9pc to €4.2bn in the six months to June 30. The performance reflected the negative impact of Covid-19 on demand, the adverse impact of currency, and the fall in box prices, according to a trading update.

Nonetheless, the group's customers primarily operate in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, which has been "resilient" during the pandemic.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell by 13pc to €735m during the period, while the ebitda margin declined less than 1pc to 17.5pc. Free cash flow jumped 50pc to €238m.

In the Americas, after a strong start to the year, volumes in the region were heavily affected by Covid-19 during the second quarter.

As a result, volumes for the first half of 2020 were down 2.6pc year on year. In Europe, ebitda decreased by 16pc to €575m.

Barry Dixon, analyst at Davy, said the "better-than-expected interim results reflect a business that is more resilient than its valuation rating implies".

