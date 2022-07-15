FinTrU to create 300 jobs in Donegal

Regulatory solutions company FinTrU has unveiled plans to establish a European delivery centre in Letterkenny in a move that will create 300 jobs in the Donegal town over the next five years.

The new roles will be in the areas of compliance, legal and operations, with FinTrU also launching a graduate recruitment program to fill entry-level roles.

“FinTrU has enjoyed a great relationship with the North West region, having set up our Derry/Londonderry office in October 2018, with over 300 employees presently working at this site,” said founder and chief executive Darragh McCarthy.

He added that the company already employs several people from Letterkenny, as well as the wider county.

“The highly educated and ambitious talent based here in Donegal was a major motivating factor in FinTrU choosing Letterkenny as the next EU base,” he said.

FinTrU, which was founded in 2013, is headquartered in Belfast. The company provides global investment banks with regulatory solutions.

The company currently employs more than 1,000 people worldwide, with offices currently operating in Belfast, Derry, Dublin, London, Maastricht and New York.

The investment by the company was supported by the IDA.

“This investment, creating 300 jobs in this region is hugely significant. It represents confidence by FinTrU in the North West and will be a substantial boost to the local economy,” IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan said.