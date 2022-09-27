Fingal Independent to cease publication in October as readers shift online

The Fingal Independent, a weekly local newspaper in north county Dublin is to close in October amid rising costs and falling revenues.

Mediahuis Ireland, which publishes the Fingal Independent announced its intention to cease publication of the North Dublin weekly newspaper title to staff on Tuesday.

The media group, which also publishes independent.ie, said it is working to develop a new Dublin Local initiative which will provide a dedicated online alternative for the Fingal audience.

The company said it will continuing its publishing commitment to the Drogheda Independent and The Argus in Dundalk.

The Fingal Independent was first published in 1983 and covers the areas of Swords, Balbriggan, Lusk, Rush, Skerries, Malahide, Portmarnock and Balrothery in North County Dublin.

A structural decrease in revenues in these suburban regions, combined with a very strong increase in costs, has led to the fact that this standalone print title is no longer profitable. The last issue will appear on Wednesday 26th October, Mediahuis said in a statement.

“Mediahuis as a group has a strong portfolio of market-leading brands and over the coming period we will work to transition our readers and customers to our alternative online offerings as part of our digital roadmap," the company said.

“Already this has resulted in the acquisition of some 58,000 subscribers to date in just over 2.5 years.”

At the Fingal Independent, the company has commenced a 30 day period of consultation and engagement with what is described as a small number of impacted employees to ensure that the process is managed as efficiently as possible and that all necessary supports are provided.