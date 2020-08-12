Fineos acquires Limelight for $75m and taps market for cash

Financial technology firm Fineos has bought US 'software as a service' (SaaS) provider Limelight Health for $75m (Clara Molden/PA)

Financial technology firm Fineos has bought US 'software as a service' (SaaS) provider Limelight Health for $75m (€62.6m) and launched a share placement to fund the deal.

Fineos, a Dublin-based firm founded by chief executive Michael Kelly in 1993, provides core claims processing systems for life, accident and health insurance companies for many of the world's biggest health insurance providers, including most of the top insurers in the US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

It already works closely with San Francisco-based Limelight, which supports quoting, rating and underwriting for American insurers in the employee benefits space.

Together, Fineos and Limelight say they will provide an end-to-end SaaS service offering quotes and underwriting through to billing, policy administration and claims management for insurers worldwide.

Last year Fineos became the first Irish-based company to float on the stock exchange in Australia, raising around €130m at a price that valued the firm at €400m. Its shares since have risen 70pc, valuing Fineos today at €760m.

Mr Kelly remains the firm's biggest shareholder with a reported 62.9pc stake worth more than €475m. Enterprise Ireland sold its 9.7pc stake at the time of the Australian IPO for more than €33m.

Fineos is seeking to raise more than €50m through the placement of new shares assisted by Macquarie Capital and Moelis Capital, according to communications sent yesterday to fund managers in the US, Australia and European markets. The placement sought bids of at least AU$4.26, a 7pc discount on its previous closing price.

"This acquisition delivers more product options for our clients as they accelerate their digital transformations and reduce their reliance on legacy core systems," Mr Kelly said.

"The North American employee benefits industry is undergoing tremendous change which is accelerating due to the competitive and regulatory environment as well as the constant advance of technology capabilities.

"Limelight Health is a rapidly growing Silicon Valley 'insurtech' with strong roots and competence in the employee benefits industry," he said.

Limelight's chief executive, Jason Andrew, said its takeover by Fineos "combines two of the most modern systems in the market today to offer customers a flexible SaaS platform".

"Joining with Fineos makes the most of our extensive experience in group benefits and our strong customer base in the US to support our expansion into individual insurance and global markets," Mr Andrew said.

In February, Fineos reported half-year sales of €40.4m, up 37.7pc from the first half of 2019.

Software sales reached €13.3m, up 26.5pc, while revenue from its services rose 44pc to €27.1m.

It reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of €6.8m million, 85.3pc higher than the year before.

Fineos reports its full-year results on August 26. It is guiding a 40pc increase in full-year sales, excluding Limelight, to nearly €88m.

Its clients in Ireland include FBD, where Mr Kelly worked before founding Fineos.

Globally, clients include Mutual of Omaha, Sun Life Financial, Canada Life, the New Zealand Defence Force and AMP, Australia's largest life insurer.

