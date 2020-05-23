| 11.5°C Dublin

Fine Gael can't do realism on economy one day and fantasy the next

Richard Curran

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland won't be able to borrow money cheaply forever

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland won’t be able to borrow money cheaply forever

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sought to dispel any myths during the week around racking up billions of euro in deficits and borrowing to get through the crisis.

Ireland won't be able to borrow money cheaply forever and there is no such thing as free money, he said. He even suggested that it would be a mistake to think Ireland could borrow cheaply in six months' time and it would be naive to think that conditions would not change.

It was an attempt at a very sobering message about having to pay the interest on our new public debt into the future. But credibility is an issue here.