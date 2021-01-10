Finance sector wages are immune to Covid: survey

The finance sector has largely escaped the impact of Covid-19, according to a new salary survey that shows wages in the industry holding their own. Stock image

The finance sector has largely escaped the impact of Covid-19, according to a new salary survey that shows wages in the industry holding their own.

While sectors such as travel and hospitality have been pounded by the pandemic, salaries across other sectors, including finance, manufacturing, engineering and IT are holding firm, the Matrix Recruitment 2021 Salary Guide showed.

With Ireland winning financial jobs from the UK on the back of Brexit, financial controllers in the sector can expect a €60,000-€85,000 salary, while risk officers can expect between €45,000 and €60,000 both of which are in line with 2020 salaries.

While salaries for many roles are not expected to see an upward move in 2021, certain areas can expect modest growth, especially in the capital. For 2021, a credit union loans officer, for example, can expect up to €45,000, up 17pc on 2020 figures.

Location remains a key differential. Dublin-based credit analysts, for example, can expect to earn €30,000-€45,000 but this drops to €24,000-€30,000 elsewhere.

In Dublin, a financial director can expect to earn between €150,000 and €200,000. The starting salary in the midlands and the west of Ireland for the same role is €100,000 and in the south-east it is €120,000, the survey found.

Sunday Indo Business