Finance received for Oweninny wind farm in Mayo

Bord na Móna and ESB has received investment for the €150m Oweninny wind farm project in north county Mayo.

The project will be financed with long-term debt from a consortium of banks including AIB, BNP Paribas and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Located between Crossmolina and Bangor Erris, the development adjoins Ireland's first commercial wind farm, Bord na Móna’s Bellacorrick wind farm, and Phase 1 of Oweninny (89MW), which was commissioned in 2019.

“We have a long history of renewable energy operations and development in Mayo and this exciting new venture represents the next chapter in Bord na Móna reaching 1GW of renewable assets by 2030 which will power over half a million homes across the country,” Bord na Móna CEO, Tom Donnellan, said.

“Our vision is to help Ireland achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This joint venture with ESB, supported by our lenders, demonstrates how we in Bord na Móna can deploy our expertise and assets in order to support national policy to decarbonise by investing in new forms of renewable energy that are secure and sustainable,” he added.

ESB and Bord na Móna have established a Community Benefit Scheme for the funding of local community projects and initiatives over the lifetime of the wind farm.

The community benefit scheme for Phase 1 of the wind farm has to date contributed over €400,000 to community groups and organisations across county Mayo, according to a joint statement from ESB and Bord na Móna.