Finance Minister Michael McGrath says ‘public investment fund’ for infrastructure on the way in next budget

He told US business leaders that tax windfall must not be used for permanent spending measures

The next budget will provide for a “public investment fund” for key infrastructure projects, Finance Minister Michael McGrath has said, as well as a long-term sovereign wealth fund.

Speaking at an American Chamber of Commerce event in Dublin to mark US Independence Day, Mr McGrath warned against the “temptation” to make permanent day-to-day spending hikes or tax cuts next year with windfall corporation tax receipts.

“We need to be careful in the decisions that we make with [corporation tax receipts] and avoid the temptation to make permanent expenditure or indeed taxation commitments on the back of receipts that could prove to be temporary,” he said.

Ahead of the summer economic statement on Tuesday, Mr McGrath told an audience of US business leaders that the budget surplus would be “at least” €10bn this year and higher next year, thanks to bumper corporation tax receipts.

The summer statement will lay out the overall size of the 2024 budget package.

Mr McGrath said a public investment fund to be proposed later this year would “ensure that capital investment is not the first victim every time there is a negative turn in the economy”.

He made the comments after the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland told the Government to “triage” public investment, prioritising housing and energy.

A survey by the American Chamber found that 70pc of firms intend to add jobs in Ireland in the next year but that 57pc say housing is the biggest challenge for them to grow their business here.

Mr McGrath also promised to legislate for a 15pc minimum corporate tax rate in the autumn, following a two-pillar global deal in 2021.

The second part of that deal – which the Department of Finance believes could cost Ireland up to €2bn a year in lost revenues – is still being negotiated.

Mr McGrath said the talks "are almost at the finish line" but said it would "require everyone to jump together" to implement it.