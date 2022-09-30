Finance Minister announces resumption of AIB share trading plan

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced that the government has resumed its AIB share trading plan.

The move to sell part of the 71.12pc stake was first announced by Mr Donohoe last December and became operational in the middle of January in order to reduce the State’s investment in AIB.

The share trading plan was then extended in June of this year and was then paused on June 28 following the disposal of shares by way of an accelerated bookbuild.

The shares were sold in a placing to institutional investors, a faster method of disposing of the government’s stake than drip-feeding shares onto the market.

Following this sales process, the State agreed to a “lock-up” period which meant the government could not sell further shares in the bank for a period of 90 days.

This period has now been completed, with Merrill Lynch resuming the share trading plan under the same terms and conditions agreed in June.

“Following the successful disposal of 5% of the issued share capital of AIB by the State in June, the share trading plan has now resumed following a "lock-up" period and this will allow us to continue to reduce our shareholding in the bank gradually over time,” said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

The statement stated that up to, but no more than, 15pc of the expected aggregate total trading volume in the bank is to be sold over the course of the share trading plan.

Shares will not be sold under a pre-determined floor price which is kept under review by the Department of Finance.

Following the June extension, the plan is expected to end no later than 24 January next year, unless further extended by the Minister.

The State’s shareholding in AIB has now reduced to 63.5pc.

“I will continue to keep other monetisation options open, should these opportunities present themselves,” the Minister said.

“It continues to be this Government's belief that banking in the main is an activity that should be provided by the private sector and that taxpayer funds which were used to rescue the banks should be recovered and used for more productive purposes,” he added.

Last week, the Minister said that he expects to be able to announce shortly that the State’s directed shareholding in Bank of Ireland has been “reduced to zero”.