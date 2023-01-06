Finance Minister announces extension of AIB share trading plan

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has announced a further extension to the AIB share trading plan.

This marks the third phase of the trading plan.

The move to sell part of the 71.12pc stake was first announced by then Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in December 2021 in a bid to reduce the State’s investment in AIB..

The plan first became operational in the middle of January last year.

So far, €286.4m has been raised as a result, with the State’s stake in the bank now reduced to around 57pc at present.

Phase two of the share-trading plan was paused in November for a period of 64 days following the latest share sale and was due to end no later than 24 January.

As a result of today’s announcement, it will now end no later than 23 July this year, unless extended again.

Shares will not be sold under a pre-determined floor price which is kept under review by the Department of Finance.

Merrill Lynch will once again act on behalf of the Minister during this phase of the share-trading plan, targeting the sale of up to, but no more, than 15pc of the total trading volume.

The number of AIB shares sold in this extension will depend on market conditions.

“Given the success of the AIB trading plan since it became operational a year ago, I can see the merit in renewing the trading plan into a third phase,” Mr McGrath said.

“The plan has played an important role in reducing the State's shareholding in AIB to around 57pc currently.”