Finance Ireland deal shows investor appetite for mortgage competition

State backed ISIF cashes out of Kane’s alternative lender with a 50pc return

Billy Kane, CEO of Finance Ireland. Photo: Fennell Photography Expand

Jon Ihle

The new equity investment in specialist lender Finance Ireland suggests big banks won't have it all their own way as KBC and Ulster Bank quit and has generated a healthy return for taxpayers via the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

With fresh backing from investment manager M&G and long-term shareholder Pimco, chief executive Billy Kane has secured capital he needs to grow market share in mortgages, car finance and the other niche areas where the lender competes.

