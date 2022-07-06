Finance Ireland deal shows investor appetite for mortgage competition

The new equity investment in specialist lender Finance Ireland suggests big banks won't have it all their own way as KBC and Ulster Bank quit and has generated a healthy return for taxpayers via the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

With fresh backing from investment manager M&G and long-term shareholder Pimco, chief executive Billy Kane has secured capital he needs to grow market share in mortgages, car finance and the other niche areas where the lender competes.

Already the largest non-bank lender in Ireland, surpassing €1bn in new business last year, Finance Ireland is now poised to take a slice of what KBC and Ulster are leaving behind, especially on the mortgage side.

With half of all mortgages being originated via the broker channel, versus 15pc a decade ago, Finance Ireland has a strong competitive position and the firepower to take advantage – something M&G clearly saw.

Taking a big equity stake was a logical next step for the investment manager after supplying Finance Ireland with funding on the mortgage side of the business.

With a quarter of the mortgage market up for grabs, it’s easy to see why. Finance Ireland’s long-term fixed rate products are perfect for a market facing high inflation, too.

“M&G probably see an opportunity with the changes in the banking market,” said Davy banking analyst Diarmaid Sheridan.

“This is a statement of support that they are fully backing Finance Ireland with the equity to pursue growth. It’s a longer term investment in an important market with good returns.”

That’s not to say there aren’t challenges in the short term, though.

The dislocation in mortgage rates right now due to impending European Central Bank interest rate increases is hitting non-bank lenders first.

Finance Ireland raises money for new lending by securitising its existing stock of mortgages. The cost of that funding has spiked this year as it tracks yields on five and 10 year government debt. Meanwhile, banks can fund cheaply from abundant deposits that cost them little.

But as markets normalise and adjust to the rate hiking cycle, that difference should get smoothed out and Finance Ireland’s capital strength should tell.

The money was originally supposed to come from a larger stock market flotation in 2020, but Kane had to pull the deal when Covid struck during the company’s US roadshow.

That transaction was to raise €120m with €40m going to cash out shareholders, leaving €80m to invest in the business.

Under the terms of today’s deal, ISIF has arguably done better out of the aborted initial public offering.

It is understood ISIF took a 33pc stake in 2016 and took its money off the table for a little under €70m - more than a 50pc return over a six-year term.

That nice bit of business is the ideal ISIF investment: limited hold period, business successfully scales up, exit on great terms, recycle the money into new opportunities.

Meanwhile, Billy Kane and the management team still have skin in the game with 10pc between them, meaning there is another shareholder shake-up in the future, although today’s volatile markets probably put that some way off.